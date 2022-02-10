In a very unlikely pairing, pop singer Ed Sheeran and metalcore act Bring Me The Horizon teamed up for a rendition of Sheeran’s song ‘Bad Habits’ at the BRIT Awards 2022.

The pair of musicians opened the show with Sheeran on electric guitar and Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes delivering trademark screams throughout.

Throughout the song, Sheeran and Sykes traded off verses, before the BMTH singer screamed the last few verses on his own. The duo managed to change Sheeran’s song from a sweet pop ballad into a much heavier track through the use of distorted guitars, and thunderous drums.

Social media has blown up over the surprise pairing, saying “Ed Sheeran & Bring me the Horizon is a mix I did not know I needed”.

While a metal act may seem like a far cry from Sheeran’s normal style, he’s said in the past that he “would not be opposed to creating” a death metal album.

Speaking to The Sun following the release of his new single ‘Bad Habits’, Sheeran told the publication that he “was really into death metal as a kid”.

“I listened to Cradle Of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff,” Sheeran said. “I’m not saying I could ever step into that world. I learnt all those riffs on guitar as a kid. That’s something I’ve never thought about doing — but something I would not be opposed to creating.”

Sheeran’s track ‘Bad Habits’ was up for nomination on the night for Song Of The Year, but lost to Adele’s Easy On Me. Along with that accolade, Adele also collected the top gong of the night for Artist of the Year, and took out the Album of the Year with her new album “30.”

While Adele cleaned up at the awards, she’s been criticised for saying “it I really love being a woman and being a female artist”, at the woke gender-neutral awards. The artist of the year award is a newly created category that merged the old Best Male and Best Female Artist awards together.

Watch Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon perform ‘Bad Habits’ together at the BRITs: