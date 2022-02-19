Neighbours of Ed Sheeran have criticised the singer’s plans to build a burial crypt under a chapel at his Suffolk home.

In case you missed this wild story, Rolling Stone reported that Sheeran has requested a permit to add a “burial zone beneath” his Wynneys Hall Chapel – whose construction was approved back in 2019 – at his $5 million, 16-acre Framlingham estate.

The application for the crypt, which would measure “about nine feet by six feet”, was submitted to the East Suffolk Council on Christmas Eve and apparently included the addition of windows, elevators, a temporary shed, and “welfare facilities.”

Since the ‘Shape Of You’ singer’s plans came to light, his neighbours have spoken out about their feelings over the morbid plans.

“I feel I must comment on this plan for a place of worship in a garden,” irate resident Anna Woods told SWNS. “The area is well-served by local churches and I feel there is no need for a well-known person to create his own island of calm when lovely places of worship abound in the area.”

“Are celebrities now so detached from reality that their every living breath and now even the act of dying be apart from the rest of us?” she asked of plans to go ahead with the proposed burial vault.

While a rep for Sheeran did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s for comment, a spokesperson for the East Suffolk Council said that they have received the singer’s application and that it’s “currently being considered and a decision will be made in due course.”

In other surprising Ed Sheeran news, he recently veered off his signature pop sound to team up with the metalcore act Bring Me The Horizon for a rendition of Sheeran’s song ‘Bad Habits’ at the BRIT Awards 2022.

In even more surprising news, Sheeran may also soon see a collaboration with death metal rockers, Cradle of Filth, with frontman Dani Filth confirming that they were “looking at some options” for the pairing.

Sheeran had previously revealed that he “was really into death metal as a kid”, saying: “I listened to Cradle of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff.”

Filth subsequently revealed that he and Sheeran had been in touch about a potential collaboration and that the Suffolk singer was “a massive fan” of the band.

