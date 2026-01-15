If you’re going to a show on Ed Sheeran’s Australia and New Zealand tour, you might get a song into the setlist.
The English pop superstar took to social media yesterday to tease the first show, which will take place at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium tonight (January 16th).
“So tomorrow, if you are at the gig, there will be a big thing on the screen before it begins where it will say ‘text in song recommendations,'” he said in an Instagram Story, adding that “there’s five slots in the gig where I’ll play any song that you guys decide.”
“So whatever song you wanna hear at the gig, go look at the screen, text it, and it’ll basically tally up the songs and I will play those songs, whatever the song is.
“I will learn it before the show… so surprise me and see you tomorrow.”
After Auckland, Sheeran’s tour will take him to Wellington, Christchurch, Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide through January, February, and March (see full dates below). In order to meet demand, the musician had to add multiple new shows to the run.
Sheeran is hugely popular in these parts, having already sold 2.5 million tickets across Australia and New Zealand to date.
The tour follows the release of his new album, Play, which was released in September. Play featured the singles “Azizam”, “Sapphire”, and “Old Phone”, and the album was described as “an explorative, technicolour pop album that captures the fun, chaos, and heart of an artist reinvigorated by life and travel.”
Ed Sheeran 2026 Australia & New Zealand Tour
Presented by Frontier Touring and MG Live
Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com.au
Friday 16 January
GO Media Stadium | Auckland, NZ
Lic. All Ages
Wednesday 21 January
Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ
Lic. All Ages
Saturday 24 January
Apollo Projects Stadium | Christchurch, NZ
Lic. All Ages
Saturday 31 January
Optus Stadium | Perth, WA
Lic. All Ages
Sunday 1 February
Optus Stadium | Perth, WA
Lic. All Ages
Friday 13 February
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
Saturday 14 February
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
Sunday 15 February
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
Friday 20 February
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
Saturday 21 February
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
Sunday 22 February
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
Thursday 26 February
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
Friday 27 February
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
Saturday 28 February
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
Thursday 5 March
Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA
Lic. All Ages