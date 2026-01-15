If you’re going to a show on Ed Sheeran’s Australia and New Zealand tour, you might get a song into the setlist.

The English pop superstar took to social media yesterday to tease the first show, which will take place at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium tonight (January 16th).

“So tomorrow, if you are at the gig, there will be a big thing on the screen before it begins where it will say ‘text in song recommendations,'” he said in an Instagram Story, adding that “there’s five slots in the gig where I’ll play any song that you guys decide.”

“So whatever song you wanna hear at the gig, go look at the screen, text it, and it’ll basically tally up the songs and I will play those songs, whatever the song is.

“I will learn it before the show… so surprise me and see you tomorrow.”

After Auckland, Sheeran’s tour will take him to Wellington, Christchurch, Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide through January, February, and March (see full dates below). In order to meet demand, the musician had to add multiple new shows to the run.

Sheeran is hugely popular in these parts, having already sold 2.5 million tickets across Australia and New Zealand to date.

The tour follows the release of his new album, Play, which was released in September. Play featured the singles “Azizam”, “Sapphire”, and “Old Phone”, and the album was described as “an explorative, technicolour pop album that captures the fun, chaos, and heart of an artist reinvigorated by life and travel.”

Ed Sheeran 2026 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring and MG Live

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com.au

Friday 16 January

​GO Media Stadium | Auckland, NZ

​Lic. All Ages

Wednesday 21 January

​Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ

​Lic. All Ages

Saturday 24 January

​Apollo Projects Stadium | Christchurch, NZ

​Lic. All Ages

Saturday 31 January

​Optus Stadium | Perth, WA

​Lic. All Ages ​

Sunday 1 February

​Optus Stadium | Perth, WA

​Lic. All Ages ​

Friday 13 February

​Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages ​

Saturday 14 February

​Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages ​

Sunday 15 February

​Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages ​

Friday 20 February

​Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

​Lic. All Ages ​

Saturday 21 February

​Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

​Lic. All Ages ​

Sunday 22 February

​Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

​Lic. All Ages ​

Thursday 26 February

​Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

​Lic. All Ages ​

Friday 27 February

​Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

​Lic. All Ages ​

Saturday 28 February

​Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

​Lic. All Ages ​

Thursday 5 March

​Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA

​Lic. All Ages ​