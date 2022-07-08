Ed Sheeran has launched his own eco-conscious fashion line.
His first collection comes as a collaboration with independent clothing brand Lucy and Yak which includes bucket hats, hoodies and dungarees and is inspired by the artwork for his album ‘Equals’.
Speaking of the collaboration with the four times Grammy winner, co-founder of Lucy and Yak Lucy Greenwood said: “The butterfly used in Ed’s album artwork holds a really special meaning to him, and so we’re honoured to be able to bring this to life as part of such a special collection of Yaks – particularly as we know that Ed shares our passion for doing better for the environment.”
“The butterfly is central to Ed’s artwork as it reflects his growth over the years, so we immediately knew that we wanted to make this central to the theme of the collection.”
The collection is set to go on sale later this month.
ED SHEERAN
+ – = ÷ x TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR
FEBRUARY – MARCH 2023
Presented by Frontier Touring
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/edsheeran
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 21 March
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details
Love Pop?
Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 23 March (times staggered, see below)
ALL SHOWS Licensed All Ages
Thursday 02 February 2023
Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (12pm local time)
ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538
Friday 10 February 2023
Eden Park | Auckland, NZ
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (11am local time)
ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999
Friday 17 February 2023
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (12pm local time)
ticketek.com.au | 132 849
Friday 24 February 2023
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (11am local time)
ticketek.com.au | 132 849
Thursday 02 March 2023
Melbourne Cricket Ground | Melbourne, VIC
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (3pm local time)
ticketek.com.au | 132 849
Tuesday 07 March 2023
Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (4pm local time)
ticketek.com.au | 132 849
Sunday 12 March 2023
Optus Stadium | Perth, WA
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (2pm local time)
ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.