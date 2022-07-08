Ed Sheeran has launched his own eco-conscious fashion line. 

His first collection comes as a collaboration with independent clothing brand Lucy and Yak which includes bucket hats, hoodies and dungarees and is inspired by the artwork for his album ‘Equals’.

Speaking of the collaboration with the four times Grammy winner, co-founder of Lucy and Yak Lucy Greenwood said: “The butterfly used in Ed’s album artwork holds a really special meaning to him, and so we’re honoured to be able to bring this to life as part of such a special collection of Yaks – particularly as we know that Ed shares our passion for doing better for the environment.”

She added, “We’ve been fans of Ed for over a decade, so when he got in touch we were delighted to be able to collaborate on a collection which brings Sheerios and Yakkers together – they’re at the very heart of the collection, and we had an amazing time working with Ed’s incredible fans to model the pieces too!”
Elspeth Mills, lead print designer at Lucy and Yak, said of the new range: “Drawing on the artwork from Ed’s Equals album, I blended this with my own drawings to create something unique but that also appealed to both Sheerios and Yakkers alike.

“The butterfly is central to Ed’s artwork as it reflects his growth over the years, so we immediately knew that we wanted to make this central to the theme of the collection.”

The collection is set to go on sale later this month.

The pop superstar is set to head off on his Europe, New Zealand and Australian  +–=÷x Tour in April of this year and will be playing on Australian shores in February and March 2023.

ED SHEERAN
+ – = ÷ x TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR
FEBRUARY – MARCH 2023
Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/edsheeran
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 21 March
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 23 March (times staggered, see below)

ALL SHOWS Licensed All Ages

Thursday 02 February 2023
Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (12pm local time)
ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538

Friday 10 February 2023
Eden Park | Auckland, NZ
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (11am local time)
ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999

Friday 17 February 2023
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (12pm local time)
ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Friday 24 February 2023
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (11am local time)
ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Thursday 02 March 2023
Melbourne Cricket Ground | Melbourne, VIC
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (3pm local time)
ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Tuesday 07 March 2023
Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (4pm local time)
ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Sunday 12 March 2023
Optus Stadium | Perth, WA
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (2pm local time)
ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

