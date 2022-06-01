Ed Sheeran and Maisie Peters recently made a TikTok poking fun at record labels pushing their artists to make songs more TikTok friendly.

In a recent TikTok from Maisie Peters, Ed Sheeran makes a cameo and plays the part of her record label manager. The TikTok is played out as a satire of the new dynamic between artists and record labels as TikTok’s ability to give music exposure grows.

Maisie pretends to play a new song for her manager and he listens astutely. In the end, Ed looks up at her and says he, “feels it could be a bit more Girl House,” which is a popular TikTok song from Maisie Peters.

For all of the Australian Ed Sheeran fans, the English singer/songwriter is set to come through Australia and New Zealand for part of his Mathematics tour and we have all of the tour dates for you here.

In February and March of 2023, Ed Sheeran is set to go for what could be a historic stadium run in Australia and New Zealand as part of his + – = ÷ × tour (or The Mathematics Tour). The last time Ed Sheeran was in the down under was back in 2018, when he smashed the record of the highest-selling tour in history with 1,006,387 sold in Australia and New Zealand alone. This was part of the Divide Tour which comprised of 260 shows and ran from the 16th of March, 2017 to the 26th of August, 2019.

All tour dates and related information can be found below.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Monday 21 March via frontiertouring.com/edsheeran, with the general public on sale on Wednesday 23 March (times staggered; see website for more info).

ED SHEERAN

+ – = ÷ x TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR

FEBRUARY – MARCH 2023

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/edsheeran

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 21 March

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Wednesday 23 March (times staggered, see below)

ALL SHOWS Licensed All Ages

Thursday 02 February 2023

Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (12pm local time)

ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538

Friday 10 February 2023

Eden Park | Auckland, NZ

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (11am local time)

ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999

Friday 17 February 2023

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (12pm local time)

ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Friday 24 February 2023

Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (11am local time)

ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Thursday 02 March 2023

Melbourne Cricket Ground | Melbourne, VIC

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (3pm local time)

ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Tuesday 07 March 2023

Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (4pm local time)

ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Sunday 12 March 2023

Optus Stadium | Perth, WA

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (2pm local time)

ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100