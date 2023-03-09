As Ed Sheeran prepares for the imminent release of his new album, the English singer has teased its first single.

“Eyes Closed. 24.03.23 (March 24th),” Sheeran captioned an Instagram clip of himself playing the song on the piano. He added that fans can catch another teaser of the track on his TikTok account, this time with Sheeran performing other parts of ‘Eyes Closed’ in a duet with himself.

“So I’m dancing with my eyes closed/ ‘Cause everywhere I look I still see you/ Time is moving so slow/ And I don’t know what else that I can do/ So I’ll keep dancing with my eyes closed/ Oh I keep dancing with my eyes closed,” he passionately sings in the TikTok clip while playing an acoustic guitar.

‘Eyes Closed’ will feature on Sheeran’s upcoming sixth studio album, Subtract (or –), the final entry in his series of albums with mathematical symbols. Interestingly, Sheeran wrote and recorded the album with The National’s Aaron Dessner, who memorably helped out Taylor Swift furnish her indie-folk records, folklore and evermore.

In a statement, Sheeran said he had scrapped 10 years of work on his new album following a series of difficult personal events early last year, including a plagiarism trial. Subtract is set for release on May 5th.

Sheeran is wrapping up the Australian leg of his mammoth world tour, which turned out to be a record-breaking trip.

The singer filled the MCG last Thursday, March 2, with 105,000 fans watching on, a new national record for a ticketed concert. The following day, he set the record straight once more with 109,500 fans filing through the gates. It’s unlikely that those records will be broken anytime soon (perhaps when Sheeran next returns to the country for a tour).

Sheeran has released five albums in Australia, all of them hitting number one on the ARIA Albums Chart. Don’t bet against Subtract from adding to that impressive tally.

