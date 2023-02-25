In a heartwarming move, Ed Sheeran paid a visit to the Sydney Children’s Hospital Randwick earlier today, bringing joy to the faces of kids battling illness.

Prior to his Mathematics tour stop at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Saturday, Sheeran was spotted at the hospital where he gave an impromptu performance to the young patients.

The singer’s visit to the Sydney Children’s Hospital Randwick was met with excitement and gratitude from patients, staff, and fans alike, with the muso taking time to chat with the children, and pose for photos.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has put on a surprise performance for young patients and staff at Sydney Children’s Hospital in Randwick today singing some of his top hits. #9News pic.twitter.com/L4s1lM3BJ1 — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) February 25, 2023

The surprise visit is just one of the many ways Sheeran has been giving back during his Aussie tour.

Earlier this week, he also visited the Queensland Children’s Hospital, spending time with sick children and their families last weekend.

One lucky fan, Keasine Latu, was even able to sing alongside the megastar for a duet.

Speaking on the Today Show about the epic experience, Keasine said that despite being “nervous”, it was the “best experience” in her whole life.

“I was put on the spot, the cameraman told him I could sing and it was in front of everyone so I just started singing,” she said.

“It was the best thing I experienced in my entire life, meeting Ed Sheeran was amazing.”

She added, “He’s such a superstar and to touch children who have gone through such pain and misery and bring light to their lives, it was amazing.”

Aussies’ fondness for the ‘Shape of You’ singer doesn’t stop there, with many praising the music star as “humble” after he took a commercial flight from Ballina to Sydney.

While the world-famous star could easily have opted to take a private jet, he instead minimised his carbon footprint and proved his commitment to sustainable practices (Kylie Jenner – take note!).

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.