It looks like Ed Sheeran is about to lock in his return Down Under.

Promoter Frontier Touring has announced that the highly anticipated tour details will be released tomorrow, Tuesday, 22 July at 4pm AEST / 6pm NZST, teasing fans with: “Pressing ‘Play’ in 3, 2, 1…”

Fans can find more details and ticket information at frontiertouring.com/letsplay.

The announcement comes as Sheeran is on tour, during which he reunited with his high school band, flew in Wheatus’ lead singer, and performed one of his favourite songs, the enduring Y2K classic “Teenage Dirtbag,” at his show in Hamburg, Germany.

He also made a surprise appearance at Olivia Rodrigo’s sold-out show at London’s British Summer Time festival.

It also follows recent hints from Sheeran about a 2026 world tour starting in the region while replying to a fan’s question on Instagram.

According to the message shared on teddy’svinylbreakfast IG, his touring plans could roll out “oz / nz top of next year, then latam, then usa.” While unconfirmed officially, the potential news has sparked plenty of speculation among fans.

Earlier this year, Sheeran dropped a new single, “Old Phone”, accompanied by a music video.

“The song is all about finding my old phone,” he explained. “I was finding text messages from people that aren’t even here anymore, and reading conversations with people that I wish that I could have conversations with now. So, I thought I’d build a pub somewhere and do a gig, but I put it out there to my fans and said ‘If you want to come to this gig, go on your old phone and find a message that means a lot to you, or a video that means a lot to you.”

“Old Phone” follows his recent single “Azizam”, with both tracks appearing on Sheeran’s forthcoming album Play, due out September 12th.

Sheeran last toured Australia and New Zealand in February and March 2023 on his massive ‘Mathematics Tour’, selling over 1 million tickets across the region.

His previous ‘Divide Tour’ in 2018 set the record for the highest-selling tour in Australasian history.