Days after the announcement of his own COVID-19 diagnosis, Ed Sheeran has revealed that his 1-year-old daughter, Lyra, has caught the infectious disease too.

The singer told Daily Mail that he is isolating with Lrya, away from his wife Cherry, who has returned a negative test.

“I’m self-isolating with my daughter. I have been alone with her, without my wife, since we are both positive. I am now going to spend 10 days alone with her,” he told the publication.

“Sometimes I am away and spend just two days a week with her, so being able to be with her for 10 straight days is great. I just spoke to Cherry and told her to relax, take long baths! Our fridge is full and we are just eating all the time.”

The ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer announced that he’d contracted coronavirus on Saturday in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

“Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.”

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone.”

Sheeran was set to perform on a highly anticipated episode of Saturday Night Live on October 30th, alongside host Kieran Culkin. Sheeran also has his fifth album Equals slated for release this Friday.

Despite being not well, the British pop star has vowed to fulfill all over his previous musical commitments through online video conferencing programs, like Zoom. However, it’s been reported by Page Six that SNL is ‘scrambling’ to replace Sheeran with a musician who can perform live on set.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Watch ‘Bad Habits’ by Ed Sheeran: