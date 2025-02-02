Eddie Benjamin isn’t easing into 2025—he’s crashing through the door, flipping the piano over, and setting the room on fire (musically speaking, of course).

The Bondi-born, L.A.-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist just dropped “Maniac”, the lead single from his long-awaited debut studio album, and it’s big, bold, and completely unhinged in the best way.

A dramatic whirlwind of pounding keys, searing guitar, and raw vocals, “Maniac” channels the kind of heartbreak that feels like a car crash in slow motion. Eddie doesn’t just sing about the emotional wreckage—he throws himself into it, crafting a track that swings between jazz-inflected chaos and cinematic balladry.

The hook says it all: “You treat me like a maniac, how do you lose that love so fast?”

The accompanying music video, directed by Mitch deQuilettes (Childish Gambino, Shygirl), cranks the intensity up even further. A dimly lit room. Eddie at a baby grand. A dancer spiralling into madness. It’s eerie, hypnotic, and the kind of visual that lingers long after the final note.

Speaking on the track, Eddie laid it out: “Losing someone was the start of the story and my first attempt at dealing with my exploding emotions.”

“As a listener, I want to hear what the fuck is happening in someone’s life. Creating sonic stories is so secondhand for me, so when I looked at what I was going through, I had the skill set to express it without any smoke and mirrors.”

And that’s exactly what fans can expect from his upcoming album, set to drop later in 2025.

If “Maniac” is any indication, it’s going to be a wild ride through heartbreak, grief, and soul-baring confessions—all wrapped in Eddie’s signature blend of rock, soul, jazz, and left-of-centre pop.

Benjamin has spent the last few years ghostwriting for some of the biggest names in the industry, putting his fingerprints on projects for WILLOW, Shawn Mendes, and even Justin Bieber (who tapped him to open his Justice World Tour). His 2023 Weatherman EP already hinted at his breakout potential—but “Maniac” officially kicks off a new chapter.

“Maniac” is out now.

