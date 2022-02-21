Rising Australian singer-songwriter Eddie Benjamin released his new single ‘Weatherman’ last week, a taste of his upcoming debut album.

A defiant ode to finding optimism in trying times, the song carries a message of hope under a groovy collection of soulful pop hooks. “Go tell the weatherman I said, I want it sunny outside today,” he pleads in the chorus.

“I felt out of control and didn’t know what to do,” Benjamin says about the song. “I couldn’t help how I felt, and it summed up all these extremities in a really vulnerable way. You’re talking to yourself, asking for a sunny day.”

It’s a sophisticated combination of soul, funk, and pop influences, which was an intentional move by Benjamin as he sought to create a classic but contemporary sound. “I’d like to expose this generation to timeless songcraft in a contemporary way,” he added.

The funky single arrived accompanied by a colourful music video, featuring Benjamin wearing a variety of eye-popping outfits in mysterious locations. Whimsical and weird, the surreal clip is directed by Tyler Yee (Lana Del Rey, G-Eazy), and really captures the upbeat buzz of the single.

2022 is set to be a big year for the multi-instrumentalist. He’s about to support none other than Justin Bieber on his Justice arena tour around the U.S., which kicked off in San Diego last week. Tickets are on sale for the tour now and can be found at ticketmaster.com. The pair met through a mutual friend, with Benjamin then featuring in Bieber’s 2021 documentary.

He’s also set to drop his debut album in the coming months, which will be the follow-up to last year’s well-received EP Emotional.

Eddie Benjamin’s ‘Weatherman’ is out now via Vol. 1 Records/Epic Records.

Check out ‘Weatherman’ by Eddie Benjamin: