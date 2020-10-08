Two of the closest people to late music legend Eddie Van Halen – his wife Janie and his ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli – have broken their silence following his death at the age of 65 from cancer.

Following the sad news that was announced by Wolfgang Van Halen – Eddie’s son – the Van Halen legend’s former wife – and mother of Wolfgang – has spoken out about her ex-husband’s death by sharing a photo of herself with Eddie and a baby Wolfgang on Instagram.

“40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you,” actress Valerie began. “You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life, my love.”

Despite reports stating that Eddie had died from a long battle with throat cancer, Valerie’s post attributing lung cancer to his death could confirm reports by TMZ that the disease had spread to other parts of the artist’s body.

Current wife Janie Liszewski Van Halen has also broken her silence following her husband’s passing, posting an emotional tribute over Instagram alongside a sweet photo of she and the ‘Jump’ hitmaker’s feet in the sand.

“My husband, my love, my Peep,” Janie began.

“My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness. Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be.”

She continued, “Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow. Please watch over [our dog] Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much. Love, your PooPee.”

Son Wolfgang had previously posted a heartfelt tribute to his father, whom he played alongside in Van Halen.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for,” he wrote. “Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

