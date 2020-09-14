Eddie Vedder has contributed a new song to the Sub Pop Singles Club, ‘Cartography’.

The instrumental track was penned for the soundtrack to the Robert F. Kennedy documentary Return to Mount Kennedy, which Vedder scored.

In addition to the track’s release, Vedder has shared a remix courtesy of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner. The reworked version features an audio sample of Kennedy responding to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

“Listening to the speech delivered by Bobby Kennedy in regards to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago, you are reminded that once again we are at a moment in time when our society can and must do better,” Eddie Vedder said in a press release. “Voting is our most powerful form of nonviolent protest.”

All proceeds from the release will support the national voting rights organization Fair Fight.

Check out ‘Cartography’ by Eddie Vedder:

The beloved Sub Pop Records Singles Club series made its return back in April 2019.

The mail-order service initially ran between 1988 and 1993 and sent subscribers exclusive music from influential acts like Nirvana, Fugazi, and Sonic Youth pressed to vinyl. The second and third editions of the series ran from 1998-2002 and 2008-2009.

In other news, Eddie Vedder recently joined Instagram to encourage U.S. citizens to vote in the forthcoming election. Sharing a series of posts offering a step-by-step walkthrough on how to successfully submit a mail-in vote.

“In regards to something so huge as taking part in our democracy and putting your voices to great use, nothing could be easier. And at this intense time of a global pandemic, even more importantly, nothing could be SAFER,” he wrote.