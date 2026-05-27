Australia’s Eddy Current Suppression Ring have shocked fans with a surprise album dropping this week.

The Melbourne garage-rock band self-released In Light of Recent Events yesterday (May 26th). Listen below.

It’s Eddy Current Suppression Ring’s first album since 2019’s All in Good Time, although they did release a three-track EP, Shapes and Forms, last year.

<a href="https://eddycurrentsuppressionring.bandcamp.com/album/in-light-of-recent-events" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">In Light Of Recent Events by Eddy Current Suppression Ring</a>

On the live music front, the band reunited for a free show at Melbourne’s Fed Square last year. They have another free show, this time at Sydney’s Tumbalong Park as part of Vivid LIVE, to come on Friday, June 12th. The forthcoming all-ages show will be the cult band’s second major appearance since a surprise set at Dark Mofo in 2016.

Eddy Current Suppression Ring are one of the most seminal Australian rock bands of their generation.

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They featured not once but twice in our countdown of the Best Australian & New Zealand Songs of the 21st Century So Far, with “Wrapped Up” making it into the top 20 at No. 16.

“Eddy Current Suppression Ring have a reasonable claim to be the most influential Aussie rock band of this century (without even getting into lead guitarist Mikey Young’s eventual production work on so many great local albums), which is why they had to make the top 20 on our list,” we wrote.

“Primary Colours didn’t make a dent on the ARIA Albums Chart but it did win the Australian Music Prize, which is altogether more prestigious. Their primal style of DIY guitar music wasn’t well-suited to commercial success, which is a good thing.

“The band unleashed hook after hook after hook across 10 razor-sharp garage-rock anthems. It’s ‘Wrapped Up’, though, that is the best, if just by a small margin.

“A magnetic, howled refrain and some buzzy guitar lines — that’s all a song really needs. If you listen to “Wrapped Up” and don’t want to immediately gather some mates and instruments to start making music, there’s something wrong with you.”

“Colour Television”, which immediately follows “Wrapped Up” on the same album, Primary Colours, also made our countdown at No. 103.

Eddy Current Suppression Ring’s In Light of Recent Events is out now.

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ