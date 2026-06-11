Eddy Current Suppression Ring have looked ahead to their free Sydney show tonight (June 12th).

The beloved garage-rock band shocked fans with a surprise album last month, self-releasing In Light of Recent Events on May 26th.

It’s Eddy Current Suppression Ring’s first album since 2019’s All in Good Time, although they did release a three-track EP, Shapes and Forms, last year.

<a href="https://eddycurrentsuppressionring.bandcamp.com/album/in-light-of-recent-events" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">In Light Of Recent Events by Eddy Current Suppression Ring</a>

Speaking with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, guitarist Mikey Young reflected on the surprising nature of the album drop.

“Even back in the day when we were busier, I don’t think we ever enjoyed the press game,” he admitted. “The intentional build-up to things can add time to the release and usually once we’re finished making a record, we’re just done and we want it out. If you start to tie in press and labels and stuff like that, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna need six months,’ or something.

“And now that we’re bypassing labels altogether, even overseas, we want it out as freshly as possible. So, I think that the lack of fanfare is intentional. We’ve always wanted to let the music speak for itself, and people will gravitate to it if there’s a quality to it.”

Young also discussed their Vivid LIVE show, which takes place tonight at Sydney’s Tumbalong Park. The all-ages show will be the cult band’s second major appearance since a surprise set at Dark Mofo in 2016.

“That’s the ideal thing for us — having a free show anyone can come to, that all ages can come to,” Young told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “It’s really hard to put on all-ages shows in venues these days, so a show that’s open for everyone is the most ideal thing. I feel lucky to be asked, and we would like to do more of those kinds of shows — they’re pretty perfect for us.

“I don’t think the free outdoor show is going to cancel out the other Sydney show at Factory Theatre [on July 3], ‘cos they’re very different experiences.”

Eddy Current Suppression Ring’s In Light of Recent Events is out now.