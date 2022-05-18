Karma Kastle – a three day electronic festival in Thailand held in a castle – has been announced for October of this year.

Organisers have announced that this year’s festival has booked Jane Fitz and Sleep D as well as Japan’s Gonno, Seoul-based S.O.N.S and Ouissam of Hanoi club Savage to play at the event which will take place in Khao Yai.

It’s the third edition of the event at the same majestical venue, but this year marks the festival’s first return in two years.

“With all the events coming to pause, we finally had the time to start our label Siamese Twins Records and with the borders now easing up in the country, it gives us a chance to invite some of those artists who we made special connections through releasing records with.”

Karma Kastle will begin on Friday, 7th October and run through until Monday, 10th October 2022. Tickets start from $103 AUD and can be purchased through Ticketmelon.

As well as a myriad of EDM acts, festival goers will also be able to enjoy activities ranging from drawing and meditation workshop to organic farm tours and vegan cooking classes. There are rooms available on site, or attendees can book a campsite and bring their own tent to stay in.

Thailand closed it’s borders to tourists in March, in an attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19. The borders remained closed to tourists until this year. In February, the country allowed fully vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand without having to quarantine. However they were still required to have a negative PCR test.

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

As of May 1st, 2022, travellers were no longer required to get tested before travelling, regardless of their vaccination status.

Khao Yai, where the festival is held, is a national park area of Thailand which is located approximately a three hour drive from Bangkok.

Check out the promotional video for Karma Kastle below: