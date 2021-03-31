Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Content Warning: This article about Quavo and Saweetie discusses domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Security footage has emerged that appears to show Migos rapper Quavo and his former girlfriend Saweetie in a physical altercation.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Quavo and Saweetie are seen together in the elevator of an apartment complex where Saweetie was reportedly living last year.

Within the footage, Saweetie can be seen swinging at Quavo as she tries to remove luggage from the elevator.

From there, she attempts to grab the luggage from the floor at the same time as Quavo, causing her to fall to the ground in the process.

Once the elevator door opens, Quavo gets out and Saweetie is seen limping behind him.

According to TMZ, sources confirmed that the incident allegedly took place in 2020, prior to the pair’s breakup.

Saweetie was the first to announce their split over on Twitter earlier this month.

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” she wrote.

In a second tweet, she revealed she “emotionally checked out a long time ago, and walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom.”

In response, Quavo posted his own tweets where he denied the cheating allegations.

“I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time,” he wrote.

He continued: “I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.

“I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”