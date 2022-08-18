Just when you thought you’d heard the last of former couple Elon Musk and Grimes, a truly batshit update has emerged.

In what has become one of the most bizarre discussions between ex-lovers that we’ve seen, Tesla CEO Musk has taken to Twitter to dissuade his ex-girlfriend and baby mama against getting elf ear surgery and vampire teeth modfications.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Apparently, Grimes recently shared her desire to undergo some radical physical changes on Twitter, where she asked her followers if anyone had a good outcome from the procedure.

“…Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?” Grimes asked on Twitter. “Im scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing. Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I’ve wanted it my whole life. Curious about people’s experiences!

“2 years ago I made an appt with a great plastic surgeon, thought I might want to change things up by my mid 30s, but then I forgot and never thought about what I should do.”

She also revealed her wish to get vampire fangs in a separate post.

Also does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or la? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches) — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 16, 2022

Elon then chimed in with a response of his own in an attempt to discourage his ex from undergoing the procedure, writing, “The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside”.

Grimes then replied “Tbh this sounds like a job for crispr. Sad to be born just a few generations too early” – Cripsr being a company that is exploring gene editing therapy.

The pair seem to be on friendly terms since their split, with Musk telling Time last year that the couple were “semi-separated,” but Grimes later said the relationship remains “fluid”.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” she said following Musk’s interview.

“We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time,” she said. “We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.” She added that they want “at least three or four” children, following the two they currently share.

On Twitter, Grimes wrote of the announcement, “I did this to speak abt my work, not ‘reveal all’ haha. Def held back a lot, contrary 2 headline. & didn’t mean for them 2 find out about my daughter so please respect her privacy as I’d love her to be able to live as private of a life as possible.

Grimes also explained that she and Elon had again separated – though remained on good terms.

She added, “Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.