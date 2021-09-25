Billionaire SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed he is now “semi-separated” from Grimes after three years together.

Musk confirmed to Paige Six that he and synth-pop singer Grimes remain on “great terms” and continue to co-parent their 1-year-old son, the, ah, uniquely named X Æ A-Xii Musk.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk said.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The pair, who began dating in May 2018, were last seen together at the Met Gala earlier this month. Although Grimes walked the red carpet alone, Musk joined her for the festivities inside.

Musk later threw a Met Gala afterparty at New York City’s Zero Bond, where Grimes joined him, and the duo was seen leaving the state together the following day.

Just last month, Grimes took to TikTok to speak out about being “harassed” about her relationship with Musk.

Uploading her own version of a TikTok trend, Grimes posed questions about Musk like, “Is he hot or is he out to destroy big oil?”, “Is he hot or will he put the first human on Mars?” and “Is he hot or is he giving an (sic) $100 million prize for scalable ideas to remove CO2 from the Earth’s atmosphere?”.

In the caption of the video, Grimes called out those criticising Musk and their relationship.

“Stop harassing me on this app over fake news… and I am not my bf’s spokesperson,” she wrote.

Despite her statement, several commentators continued taking jabs at Musk, with one writing: “Is he hot or is he first on the menu when the class war begins?”

“Is he hot or is he a textbook neo-colonialist?” another added.

Check out the TikTok Grimes posted about Elon Musk: