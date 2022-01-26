Elton John has tested positive to COVID-19, forcing the cancellation of upcoming shows.

The singer’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has been hit with numerous delays from the pandemic. Originally hitting the road in late 2018, the tour isn’t expected to wrap up till mid 2023.

The latest delay affects his Dallas shows, which were set for the 25th and 26th of January. He has confirmed that the shows will be rescheduled.

Elton announced the cancellation via Instagram on Tuesday, 25th of January.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas,” he wrote.

“If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon. It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe.”

“Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild so I’m fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend.”

“As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you all soon!”

The singer had only recently returned to the tour, having been halted by the pandemic since his performance in Sydney in March, 2020.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road marks the end of Elton’s touring days; instead choosing to spend his time with family.

Speaking to the Today Show, last year, he said “I’ll be 76 [when the tour is over]. I don’t know how much time I have left on this earth after that. You know, I’ve had enough applause. I don’t want to keep traveling. I don’t want to be away from my family.”

“I’ll do records and I’ll do my radio show,” he told NME. “But I don’t want to spend the rest of my life flying here, flying there. I can’t do any more than I’ve done now and save for the odd charity thing that may come up, that’s it for me.”