When most people consider their dream dinner party guest list, they don’t even conjure up a list like Elton John’s ‘ultimate Zoom call’.

John brought collaborators from his latest album, The Lockdown Sessions, together on a Zoom call.

Dua Lipa and PNAU were there, of course – their collaboration with John, ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’ earned the Rocket Man his 58th US Top 40 single, and earned him a Billboard Hot 100 record for the longest span of Top 40 appearances (excluding holiday songs).

It’s currently sitting at No. 1 on the ARIA charts, having already gone double platinum.

Other celebs joining the Zoom included Charlie Puth, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and Nicki Minaj.

Eddie Vedder and Young Thug were also there, but it takes a while for their cameras to switch on.

Watch Elton John’s ‘Ultimate Zoom’ here:

During the chat, the artists discuss how honoured and thrilled they were to record songs with the legendary artist for The Lockdown Sessions, while “Uncle” John says the pleasure was mutual.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

He says his duet with Stevie Wonder was “one of my favourite things ever,” and that working with Minaj had been on his bucket list.

One notable omission to the star-studded guest list appears to be Ed Sheeran.

But, at the end of the call, we see John sitting alone in his house when Sheeran runs in, wearing a Santa hat.

“Did I miss it?” he asks Sir Elton.

“It’s supposed to be on Zoom, and now you’re here,” Johns responds, pretending to be annoyed.

“Well, now you’re here, I suppose I could squeeze you in…”

Sheeran then snuggles up to John and embraces him, saying, “Merry Christmas, everyone.”

John and Sheeran are aiming to have the No. 1 Christmas song in the UK with ‘Sausage Rolls for Everyone’ – a comical reworking of their song ‘Merry Christmas’ featuring British comedy duo LadBaby.

The charity song is raising money for British food banks.