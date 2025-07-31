Spinal Tap have cranked it back up with a little help from Sir Elton John.

The iconic metal mockers have dropped a new version of their cult hit “Stonehenge” featuring the “Rocket Man” himself. Out now via Interscope Records, the absurdly epic track swaps its famously undersized prop for arena-sized vocals, synths, pan pipes, and a full-blown medieval metal freakout.

It’s the first release from The End Continues, the soundtrack to Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, dropping September 12th to line up with the sequel’s cinematic debut.

The new version of “Stonehenge” arrives alongside a music video packed with archival footage from the original 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap. A new trailer for the sequel, featuring a snippet of the song, premiered at Comic-Con last week during the “Directors On Directing” panel with Rob Reiner and Paul Feig.

More than four decades since their last cinematic outing, Spinal Tap — David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) — are reuniting once more. In Spinal Tap II, the estranged bandmates come together for one final concert, with returning documentarian Marty Di Bergi (played by Reiner) on hand to capture the chaos.

The sequel promises both new material and reworked classics. The End Continues will feature 13 tracks, including nine original songs and four reinventions of fan favourites. Along with Elton John, the album ropes in a mind-blowing list of collaborators, including Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood.

“Stonehenge” has long been one of Tap’s most iconic tracks, thanks in no small part to the infamous scene in the original film where a mix-up in stage directions results in an 18-inch monolith descending onto the stage instead of an 18-foot one. Since then, the song has become a staple of their live sets, with props of wildly varying sizes, and even sparked a (real-life) cameo by Tufnel in NatGeo’s Stonehenge: Decoded documentary.

In this new recording, Tufnel reprises his eerie spoken-word intro while John delivers a gloriously over-the-top performance fit for the mythic monument itself. The band shreds through swirling synths, driving drums, and a Renaissance fair-worthy jam session that somehow still rocks.

This Is Spinal Tap was originally released in 1984 and quickly became a cult phenomenon, influencing generations of musicians and comedians. Metallica have cited it as an inspiration, “Big Bottom” has been covered by multiple artists, and “turn it up to 11” entered the cultural lexicon. The film was later recognised by the US Library of Congress as “culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant.”

Over the years, Spinal Tap have continued to appear at festivals, charity gigs, and TV shows like SNL and The Simpsons, releasing three albums: This Is Spinal Tap (1984), Break Like the Wind (1992), and Back from the Dead (2009), the latter of which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album.

Ahead of the new film’s release, the original This Is Spinal Tap will return to cinemas on August 7th in a newly-restored 4K version, setting the stage for the band’s gloriously ridiculous return.

