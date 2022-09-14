Elvis Costello & The Imposters are returning to Australia next year for headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

Following their appearance at Byron Bay’s Bluesfest over the Easter Long Weekend, Costello and his band will perform at Sydney’s Opera House on Sunday, April 9th and Monday, April 10th, followed by a show at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Thursday, April 13th.

Costello shared his happiness at returning Down Under. “It’s been twelve years since our first appearance at the Byron Bay Bluesfest – when we shared an evening bill with Bob Dylan, and I got to sit in with Mavis Staples. I see a number of friends and favourites are on this year’s bill, so who knows what thrills, spills and encounters may take place,” he said.

“There is nothing that jolts a show alive so much as stack of strong new songs but we recorded ‘The Boy Named If’ while locked away in our lairs and hideaways, so bringing those songs to the stage has made the hits and highlights of the songbook ring out anew.

“The Imposters will make their Sydney Opera House bow 39 years after I made my solo debut at that legendary venue.

“The Imposters and I are not bringing any vaudevillian contraptions with us on this occasion, but we will be joined by our guest guitarist, Charlie Sexton and a stack strong recently recorded songs that have caused the hits and headlines of the repertoire to either ring out anew or fight for their place in the show. We are ready as anybody can be and look forward to seeing you there.”

Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2023 Australian Tour

Full ticket information available via Bluesfest Touring

Sunday, April 9th-Monday, April 10th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, April 13th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC