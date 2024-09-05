Linkin Park have finally revealed their new lineup.
Emily Armstrong from Dead Sara will be the new co-vocalist, while Colin Brittain, known for his work with G Flip, Illenium, and One OK Rock, joins as the new drummer.
They’ve also dropped a new single, “The Emptiness Machine,” marking their first new music in seven years and leading up to their upcoming album From Zero, set for release on Friday, November 15th via Warner Records. This will be their first full-length album since 2017’s One More Light, the last album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington.
The band, including new members and Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn, will also embark on a six-date arena tour, hitting Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul, and Bogota. Tickets are more info here.
Plus a global livestream performance, happening now here and available only for 24 hours.
According to a press release, Shinoda, Delson, Farrell, and Hahn “quietly began meeting up again in recent years” and “rather than ‘trying to restart the band,’” they worked with numerous musicians and “found a special kinship with Armstong and Brittain.”
About the new era, Shinoda stated, “Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future—embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead.”
“The Emptiness Machine” is described as capturing the essence of Linkin Park, with Shinoda noting the band feels “really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we’ve made together,” adding that they are “weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones.”
This announcement follows the release of Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000-2023), a compilation of their greatest hits, which includes tracks like “In the End,” “Burn It Down,” and “Lost.”
Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” is out now via Warner Records. From Zero is out Friday, November 15th, pre-save here.