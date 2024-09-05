Linkin Park have finally revealed their new lineup.

Emily Armstrong from Dead Sara will be the new co-vocalist, while Colin Brittain, known for his work with G Flip, Illenium, and One OK Rock, joins as the new drummer.

They’ve also dropped a new single, “The Emptiness Machine,” marking their first new music in seven years and leading up to their upcoming album From Zero, set for release on Friday, November 15th via Warner Records. This will be their first full-length album since 2017’s One More Light, the last album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

The band, including new members and Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn, will also embark on a six-date arena tour, hitting Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul, and Bogota. Tickets are more info here.

Plus a global livestream performance, happening now here and available only for 24 hours.