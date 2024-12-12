Australia’s first Indigenous female artist to win Best Adult Contemporary Album at the ARIA Awards has announced a special encore tour for 2025.

Emily Wurramara is a proud Warnindhilyagwa woman who will revive live performances of her acclaimed sophomore record NARA from August.

“It was when I had nothing, that I realised I had everything,” she said of NARA. The title is an Anindilyakwa word meaning “nothing”, which Emily has tattooed on her arm.

It was a significant time for Emily, who had a daughter, lost her house in a fire and traversed moving from Brisbane to Tasmania.

“We’re thrilled to acknowledge Emily Wurramara’s historic achievement in becoming the first Indigenous woman to win the Best Adult Contemporary Album ARIA Award for NARA,” reads a statement issued Friday, December 13th from ARIA. “Huge, well-deserved congratulations to Emily and all involved in this incredible album and historic achievement.”

NARA was also nominated for ARIA’s Best Independent Release and considered for the Australian Music Prize. She had multiple sell-out stops on her previous tour of the album which began this August.

Her single “Lordy Lordy” featuring Tasman Keith won the Music Video of the Year J Award from triple j and rage.

Next year, Emily will tour across Australia, commencing in Melbourne for three dates in Victoria, before hitting Echuca, Perth, Adelaide, Wollongong and finally Belconnen. For her anticipated first stop in Naarm, a full band will be joining her.

That’s not all, as she will also be part of the lineup for the festivals Treaty Day Out, Perth Festival, Riverboats Festival and WOMADelaide.

