Australia’s first Indigenous female artist to win Best Adult Contemporary Album at the ARIA Awards has announced a special encore tour for 2025.
Emily Wurramara is a proud Warnindhilyagwa woman who will revive live performances of her acclaimed sophomore record NARA from August.
“It was when I had nothing, that I realised I had everything,” she said of NARA. The title is an Anindilyakwa word meaning “nothing”, which Emily has tattooed on her arm.
It was a significant time for Emily, who had a daughter, lost her house in a fire and traversed moving from Brisbane to Tasmania.
“We’re thrilled to acknowledge Emily Wurramara’s historic achievement in becoming the first Indigenous woman to win the Best Adult Contemporary Album ARIA Award for NARA,” reads a statement issued Friday, December 13th from ARIA. “Huge, well-deserved congratulations to Emily and all involved in this incredible album and historic achievement.”
NARA was also nominated for ARIA’s Best Independent Release and considered for the Australian Music Prize. She had multiple sell-out stops on her previous tour of the album which began this August.
Next year, Emily will tour across Australia, commencing in Melbourne for three dates in Victoria, before hitting Echuca, Perth, Adelaide, Wollongong and finally Belconnen. For her anticipated first stop in Naarm, a full band will be joining her.
- Emily proudly serves as an ambassador for the First Nations Foundation and Kennel & Co. and advocates for environmental issues, mental health awareness, and youth suicide prevention.
- She mentored for the second year in a row for The Mushroom Group x Coles First Nations Pathways Program
NARA Encore Tour
For ticket details and updates, head to emilywurramara.au/home.
Friday, February 7th
Workers Club – Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, February 8th
Treaty Day Out – Gunaikurnai Country/Morwell, VIC
Saturday, February 15th
Riverboats Music Festival – Yorta Yorta Country/Echuca, VIC
Sunday, February 16th
Perth Festival – Boorloo/Perth, WA
Friday, March 7th – Monday, March 10th
WOMADelaide – Tarndanya Kaurna Yerta/Adelaide SA
Friday, March 21st
Great Southern Nights, Music Lounge – Dharawal Country/Wollongong, NSW
Saturday March 22nd
Belco Arts Centre – Ngunnawal Country/Belconnen ACT