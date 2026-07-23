The decision found that the “Shady” and “Shady Limited” trademarks registered to Mathers hadn’t actually been used on clothing, footwear, headwear, bags, or leather goods in Australia during the required period, despite evidence submitted that included tour merchandise, website sales figures, and social media posts. The delegate found most of the “Shady” branding was tied to Eminem’s Slim Shady moniker and music career rather than functioning as a standalone product trademark, and that only a handful of Australian sales were on record – all of them after the relevant window.

According to SBS, documents from Mathers’ representatives were filed with the Federal Court of Australia’s Victoria Registry on Wednesday.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ has contacted Swim Shady for comment.

At the time of the ruling, Swim Shady co-founders Jeremy Scott and Elizabeth Afrakoff welcomed the outcome.

“Elizabeth and I are delighted with today’s decision. We’re grateful for the careful consideration the Delegate has given to the evidence and are extremely pleased with the outcome,” Scott said in a statement to Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

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