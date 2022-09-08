Eminem has opened up some more on his previous battles with substance abuse.

As per Complex, the rapper discussed his near-fatal overdose on an episode of longtime manager Paul Rosenberg’s SiriusXm podcast series, Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2.

Back in 2007, he was hospitalised after accidentally overdosing on methadone. “It took a long time for my brain to start working again,” Eminem revealed on the podcast.

“You literally were coming off of an overdose, and they had to sort of stabilise you with a few medications,” Rosenberg, who’s also Eminem’s longtime manager, said. “And some of them took you a minute to adjust to—let’s just leave it at that.”

Rosenberg then noted that his friend and client essentially had to starting “learning how to rap again almost literally.” “Because it’s the first time, probably, you were creating without having substances in your body in…however many years, right?” he added.

“Didn’t you ask the doctors when I first started rapping again, didn’t you say, ‘I just wanna make sure he doesn’t have brain damage?'” Eminem recalled. “Yeah. I thought you might have some permanent problems,” Rosenberg replied. “Yeah. I was concerned, for sure.”

You can check out the entire Eminem episode on the SXM app. Episodes of Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 premiere on Eminem’s exclusive SiriusXM channel, Shade 45, on Wednesdays.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, the rapper also reflected on how recording Relapse (2009) was the “first time” he had fun making music again, his accent on that album, how watching Lil Wayne helped him rediscover “wordplay” on Recovery (2010), and much more.

Eminem released his second greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2, last month. It follows Curtain Call: The Hits, which was released 17 years ago. Curtain Call 2 focuses on the most recent years of the rapper’s career, from Relapse onwards. The compilation also contains three new songs: ‘The King and I’ (featuring CeeLo Green), ‘From the D 2 the LBC’ (featuring Snoop Dogg), and ‘Is This Love (’09)’ (featuring 50 Cent).

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.