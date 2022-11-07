Eminem has spoken candidly about his near-fatal drug overdose in 2007 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions, as his daughter Hailie listened on in the audience.

The rapper was inducted along with Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon. Eminem took to the stage to accept the acknowledgement, and addressed his former addiction in his speech.

“I realise what an honour it is right now to be here up here tonight, and what a privilege it is to do the music that I love,” he began.

“Music basically saved my life … I’ll keep this as painless as possible. I’m f***ing stuttering and sh*t. I’m probably not supposed to actually be here tonight because of a couple of reasons.”

He added, “I almost died from an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked.”

Marshall Mathers then told his 26-year-old daughter Hailie to block her ears so that she couldn’t hear what he had to say next.

“Hailie, plug your ears. Because drugs were f***ing delicious. I thought we had a good thing going on, but I had to go and f**k it all up. Goddamn,” he said. The camera then showed a close up of Hailie shaking her head.

“And finally, I had to really fight my way through man, to try and break through in this music, and I’m so honoured and I’m so grateful that I’m even able to be up here doing hip-hop music, man, because I love it so much.”

Eminem spoke about the 2007 overdose in September on an episode of longtime manager Paul Rosenberg’s SiriusXm podcast series, Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2.

The rapper revealed that he was hospitalised after accidentally overdosing on methadone and said “It took a long time for my brain to start working again.”

