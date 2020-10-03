An fan has claimed the Guinness World Record for most tattoos of a musician after she got inked with her 15th and 16th portraits of Eminem.

As per the BBC, the honour has gone to Nikki Patterson, a nail technician from Aberdeen, Scotland. The tattoo aficionado has a mammoth 52 pieces in total, with 16 of those devoted to Eminem’s face, body, or likeness.

The tattoos that sealed the ‘coveted’ world record were two small portraits of Slim Shady on both of her index fingers. Now that’s commitment. The previous record was 15.

Patterson has song lyrics, album covers, portraits, plastered across her whole body. When talking about why she has so many of the musical superstar, 35-year-old Patterson said that Eminem had been “the one constant in my life,” and that she had seen him perform several times.

“I heard ‘Stan’ when I was 14 and had never heard anything like that before,” Patterson said about how she got into Eminem. “It blew me away.”

In an interview with Metro, Patterson revealed that she has an 8-year-old son with her husband, and that “naming the dog after her favorite rapper was a consolation, as her husband wouldn’t let her name their son Marshall Mathers.”

Eminem is no stranger to extreme fans, of course. One of his iconic signature songs, ‘Stan’, told the story of a person named Staneley “Stan” Mitchell who claims to be Eminem’s biggest fan. He writes the rapper several letters, becoming more obsessive and angrier when Eminem doesn’t reply.

It ends in tragedy when he kills himself and his pregnant girlfriend before he receives Eminem’s letter in reply.

That famous track actually lead to ‘Stan’ becoming the term for an overly-obsessed and entitled fan of an artist. It was even included in the Oxford English Dictionary.

So yes, we think that Patterson’s outlet for her Eminem worship is much healthier. We’re sure she’ll extend her Guinness World Record as well!

Check out ‘Stan’ by Eminem (featuring Dido):