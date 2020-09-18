Eminem will not be dropping tunes to mark the 20th anniversary of Shady Records, according to his manager Paul Rosenberg.

Earlier this week, a graphic designer named Mike Saputo shared a bunch of unused ‘Shady XX’ logos over Instagram page which he said he was designing assets for in 2019.

“So sometime last year, we started working on some things to celebrate Shady’s 20th,” Saputo wrote.

“I worked up a ton of logos and other assets for it. Ended up the project never made it to the light of day, unfortunately. So I was left with a whole bunch of stuff I thought came out pretty good, but nowhere to use it. Such is the design life.”

It prompted users into a frenzy that Eminem would be dropping yet another record, after releasing Music to be Murdered by earlier this year, which lead to Rosenberg taking to Twitter to deny the rumours.

“None of this is accurate,” he wrote. “The art was created for a vinyl box set that was scrapped due to production time. Sorry, guys.”

Saputo previously designed the cover for compilation album ‘Shady XV’ back in 2014, which celebrated 15 years of Shady Records and featured tracks by Eminem, Slaughterhouse, Bad Meets Evil, D12 and Yelawolf on the first disc, along with classic tracks on the second.

Shady Records was founded by Eminem and Rosenburg in 1999.

It comes following a terrifying ordeal in which Eminem confronted an intruder in his Detroit home in April, with a police officer testifying in court that the man had said he was there “to kill” the rap icon.

Matthew David Hughes, 27, appeared in Macomb County District Court on Wednesday after being charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of property after he forcibly broke into the ‘Rap God’s home.

Testifying during the case, Officer Adam Hackstock said that Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, awoke to find someone standing over his bed, that he initially believed t be his nephew.

“When Mr Mathers asked him why he was there, he was told by Mr Hughes that he was there to kill him,” Hackstock said on the stand during a preliminary examination in Macomb County District Court.

Judge Jacob Femminineo Jr. found there is probable cause to move forward with a trial and has now scheduled an arraignment in Macomb County Circuit Court to take place on September 28th.

