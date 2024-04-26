In a move that has stirred frenzied excitement and speculation among fans, Eminem seems to have officially announced his upcoming twelfth studio album.

Titled The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), the album announcement was made through a creatively designed true crime-style video, which was released just before his appearance at the NFL Draft event in Detroit on Thursday night.

The video, masquerading as a trailer for a fictitious show called Detroit Murder Files, hints at the possible end of Eminem’s notorious alter ego, Slim Shady (watch below).

Narrated with a tone fitting a suspenseful crime documentary, the video featured clips of Eminem’s past music videos and controversial moments, overlaid with a narrative discussing the turbulent journey and “demise” of Slim Shady. The video also includes a cameo by 50 Cent, who describes Slim Shady as “not a friend, he’s a psychopath.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

This announcement follows a string of previous teases and pranks by Eminem, including an April Fool’s Day joke where he teased a fake album. However, it certainly seems like this new announcement is no joke, with the album slated to release this summer.

The promotional tactics have effectively captured the attention of the music world, with fans eagerly discussing the implications of “the death” of Eminem’s alter ego.

“Kinda bummed to hear Slim Shady is done. Loved that guy,” wrote one fan on Instagram. Others were more defiant. “Everyone knows Slim Shady will never die,” wrote another.

Eminem’s most recent album, Music to Be Murdered By, was released in 2020 as a surprise to fans and received positive reviews from critics. The rapper’s 11th studio album topped charts around the world, including in Australia and New Zealand.

“It is not, strictly speaking, a good record—Eminem hasn’t made one of those in a decade—but his latest boasts enough technical command and generates just enough arresting ideas to hold your attention,” wrote Pitchfork in a mixed review.