Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott has announced she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Matt Moeller.

Posting the exciting news to social media, 28-year-old Alaina shared snaps of the moment her partner of seven years popped the question on the rooftop of The Monarch Club in Detroit.

“This moment. this life,” she captioned the post on Tuesday, which included photos from the pair’s big moment on the r “yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU.”

The news comes following the loved-up couple celebrating their seven-year anniversary earlier this year.

“While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same-you are my favourite person,” Alaina wrote in July alongside a photo of them together. “You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary.”

Eminem adopted Alaina from his former sister-in-law Dawn Scott, the twin sister of his ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott, in 2002. Alaina’s biological mother died of a heroin overdose in 2016.

In an interview with Rolling Stone back in 2004, Eminem said Alaina has been a part of his life “ever since she was born.”

Love Eminem? Get the latest Eminem news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at,” he said at the time.

In addition to Alaina, Eminem is also dad to his biological daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, as well as Stevie, who is the 19-year-old child of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott and Eric Hartter, whom Eminem adopted in 2005 when he got back together with Kim.

Recently, Stevie – who had previously been known as Whitney – came out as non-binary, asking to be called Stevie moving forward and announcing that they’ll be using the pronouns they/she/he.

Stevie shared their news in a recent TikTok video, which started with the title ‘watch me become more comfortably with myself <3’. The clip then showed the huge journey that their body and self has undergone through the years. “Forever growing and changing <3 #greenscreen #genderfluid #bi #life,” they captioned the TikTok post.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘Mockingbird’ by Eminem: