The 19-year-old child of Eminem has come out as non-binary, asking to be called Stevie moving forward and announcing that they’ll use the pronouns they/she/he.

Formerly known as Whitney, Stevie shared their news in a recent TikTok video, which started with the title ‘watch me become more comfortably with myself <3’. The clip then showed the huge journey that their body and self has undergone through the years. “Forever growing and changing <3 #greenscreen #genderfluid #bi #life,” they captioned the TikTok post.

People were quick to congratulate Stevie in the comments, including their half-sister Hailie Mathers who ‘liked’ the video. Stevie also took to the comments to explain how they came up with their new name: “I spent a long time trying to pick a name I felt uncomfortable with and the first name I felt comfortable with is Stevie!” They also revealed that they’re “working on” officially altering their name on their passport.

Check out Stevie’s TikTok video:

It comes after Stevie came out as bisexual in 2017 and requested back then to go by the pronouns she/they. According to Page Six, the name Stevie first appeared in the obituary for their late grandmother, Kathleen Sluck, who died in July. The obituary read, “Kathleen was a exceptional mom to her two daughters; Kim and Dawn; and was overjoyed to become a grandmother to her grandchildren; Alaina, Adam, Hailie, Stevie, P.J., and Parker.”

Stevie is the child of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott and Eric Hartter, but the rapper adopted them back in 2005 when he got back together with Scott. The pair were first married in 1999 and divorced two years later but remarried briefly in January 2006. Eminem swiftly filed for divorce again in April. As well as Stevie, the star also has custody of Alaina, his sister-in-law Dawn’s daughter, and joint custody of Hailie, Eminem and Scott’s biological daughter.

