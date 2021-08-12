Gang of Youths are broadcasting their upcoming London show on TikTok for fans that can’t be there this Sunday night.

The show at London’s Lafayette is taking place today, August 12th, and it will be filmed and broadcast on TikTok a few days later on Sunday, August 15th, at 7pm AEST. And with many of the band’s Australian fans currently in lockdown, the TikTok broadcast will be a nice little boost.

According to NME, tickets for the actual gig reportedly sold out in just five minutes, showing the appetite for the Sydney rockers in the U.K.. It’s also been a long time coming, with Gang of Youths not performing live in 18 months.

In a statement, Gang of Youths shared their happiness at making their comeback show accessible to those unable to attend. “We wanted you wonderful people who have supported us to be able to tune in to our first show back, no matter where you live,” it said. “Hopefully, we can do it in person as soon as possible. Keep safe, and enjoy the show.”

Ollie Wards, the Director of Music for TikTok in Australia and New Zealand, also praised Gang of Youths as “one of Australia’s best live acts” in an additional statement. “We can’t wait to take Gang of Youths fans [from] around the world to the front row for this special show,” he said.

It comes after the band released the EP Total Serene on July 16th, their first collection of new tracks since the 2017 album Go Farther in Lightness. It contained the stellar singles ‘The Angel of 8th Ave’ and ‘Unison’ as well as an Elbow cover. Total Serene was their first record with new multi-instrumentalist Tom Hobden.

You can find Gang of Youths’ TikTok here.

