Yesterday’s news that multi-platinum indie band Empire Of The Sun was added to the Now & Then line-up came as welcome news for Victorian fans. However, NSW and QLD fans were left disappointed that they wouldn’t be able to watch the band in action.

Fortunately, Empire Of The Sun has added two headline shows to their visit: one in Sydney and one in Brisbane.

The shows will make Empire Of The Sun’s return to the stage after almost four years away from performing live. Furthermore, the electronic music duo, who hail from Sydney, haven’t performed in Australia since 2017.

Empire Of The Sun will perform at Enmore Theatre, Sydney on Wednesday 22 February and The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane on Saturday 25 February.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, 10th January from 1pm AEST. However, pre-sale tickets go on sale for Frontier members from midday AEST on Monday, 9th January.

With over 4.4 million albums sold and 6.1 billion global streams, Empire Of The Sun have released three studio albums since they burst onto the scene in 2008 – Walking On A Dream (2008), Ice On The Dune (2013) and Two Vines (2016). Multi-platinum singles include ‘Alive’, ‘We Are The People’, ‘Walking On A Dream’ and ‘High & Low’.

As for awards, Empire Of The Sun (Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore) have scooped up 8x ARIA Awards (including Best Album, Best Single and Best Group), 2x APRA Awards, surpassed double platinum ARIA sales and produced multiple successful singles.

For those keeping up with Empire Of The Sun, their return to the limelight shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

In a November interview on The Plug with Neil Griffiths, the group’s Nick Littlemore teased the possibility of him and Luke Steele making their comeback as a pairing in 2022.

“There could totally be Empire stuff in the next year, for sure,” he told Griffiths

Empire of the Sun 2023 Australian tour

Presented by Frontier Touring

Pre-sale tickets for Brisbane and Sydney via Frontier Touring

Saturday, 18th February 2023

Now & Again Festival, Melbourne

Tickets via Now & Again

Wednesday, 22nd February 2023

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets via Ticketek.com.au

Saturday, 25th February 2023

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets via Ticketmaster.com.au