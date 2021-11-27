English band Rakuda have split after their lead guitarist was charged with murder.

The band from Plymouth, in England’s south-west, announced their decision following the news Cody Ackland had been charged with murder following the disappearance of teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

The 24-year-old musician is accused of murdering the 18-year-old between November 20th and 23rd, after she disappeared from a Devon bus stop.

Her body was found close to a beach seven miles away on Tuesday.

Ackland will be remanded in custody until he is due to appear at Truro crown court in Cornwall on November 29th.

Cody Ackland: Bobbi-Anne murder accused's band Rakuda issue statement and announce split https://t.co/pbWw4pX2HH pic.twitter.com/OCMmDaQ1p8 — Plymouth Live (@Plymouth_Live) November 26, 2021

His bandmates issued a statement on Facebook following Ackland’s arrest.

“The remaining members of Rakuda; Josh, Ross, Josh and Mike are all extremely shocked and in complete disbelief by the tragic event that has unfolded over the last several days,” it read.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Bobbi-Anne McLeod’s family and friends who must be devastated at their loss.

“As a mark of respect, we have decided that we shall not be going forward as a band and will be disbanding with immediate effect.”

The statement concluded that the band wished to comment no further at this time.

The Guardian reported a candlelit vigil was taking place on Friday night, local time, to remember McLeod and express concerns about women’s safety.

Local council Conservative leader, Nick Kelly, has come under fire for saying in an ITV News interview about the case that, “Everybody has a responsibility to try to not put themselves in a compromising position.”

He added that women should not need to be concerned about where they are walking or what they are wearing, but said, “That is probably not where we are right now.”

The city’s local Labour party has called the leader’s remarks “insensitive” and called for an apology.