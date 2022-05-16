English rockers Enter Shikari are coming to Australia later this year, their first tour of the country in three years.

Kicking off in Melbourne on Friday, November 11th, the St Albans band will visit Sydney and Brisbane, before concluding the tour in Adelaide on Tuesday, November 15th (see full dates below). Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 20th at 9am local time via destroyalllines.com.

Two special guests are coming along for the ride: fellow U.K. outfit Creeper, who have several Heavy Music Awards nominations under their belt, and Wagga Wagga heavy metal band Windwaker, who just released their debut album Love Language two weeks ago.

“Australia was the last tour we did before the pandemic started, so shows have remained fresh in my memory throughout these difficult last few years,” Enter Shikari lead singer Rou Reynolds says.

“When our tours were constantly being cancelled and the band fell dormant, it was that mad run that gave me comfort – knowing that we went out on a high. To now finally have the chance to return and build on what those shows started is exciting me no end.”

Enter Shikari haven’t released an album since 2020, when Nothing Is True & Everything is Possible made it all the way to number two on the U.K. Albums Chart. In a highly positive review, NME wrote that the album “brings together every shape that Enter Shikari have ever pulled and slots them together to create their most definitive album yet. It’s a crash course in their unruly genius and all their best tricks – a Greatest Hits waiting for you to learn the words.”

Enter Shikari 2022 Australia Tour

Tickets on sale Friday, May 20th at 9am local time via destroyalllines.com

With special guests Creeper and Windwaker

Friday, November 11th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, November 12th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, November 13th

Eaton’s Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, November 15th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA