South Korean alternative hip hop favourites Epik High are coming to Australia this winter as part of their Asia Pacific Tour 2022.

It will be Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz’s first time performing in the country in three years. The trio will be performing at The Forum in Melbourne on Monday, July 11th, followed by a show at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Tuesday, July 12th.

The Melbourne show is part of ALWAYS LIVE, the initiative by the Victorian government that has also recently brought the likes of Foo Fighters to the state. Tickets to both shows are now on sale to the general public (see below for details).

The tour is in celebration of the group’s recent 10th studio album Epik High Is Here. It was released in two parts, with Part 1 arriving on January 18th 2021 and Part 2 coming one year later on February 14th 2022.

Epik High Is Here was split this way in order to mirror the traditional way Korean novels were released, giving the reader time to take a break and process what they’ve consumed before moving on to the next half. And with over two decades in the music business, they have a lot of wisdom to share.

Epik High released their debut album, Map of the Human Soul, in 2003, and have been trailblazers ever since. Combining their unique hip hop rhythm with intense lyrics about society and mental health, the trio have become one of the most important groups in Korean music. Their worldwide impact was summed up in 2016 when they honoured by being the first Korean act to play Coachella.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Epik High Asia Pacific Tour Australia Leg 2022

Monday, July 11th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, July 12th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek