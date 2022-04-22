You are in Western Australia and you are lost. You are facing the alienating immensity of the distance between you and other people. All there is for miles is raw nature, wide expanses of nothingness. In an ersatz twist of fate, the only thing you have in your possession is a synthesiser. The music you’d inevitably create would sound like Constant Connection by Erasers.

Boorloo/Perth-based Rebecca Orchard and Rupert Thomas released their third album under the Erasers moniker today, a stunningly realised collection drone pop.

Recalling the incessant experimentation of John Cale or the more repetitious side of Broadcast, the eight songs unfurl in a deliberately slow procession of stoic drum loops and startling synths. Away from Perth, the pair’s sound could also easily belong in the burgeoning San Francisco scene, where sonic slowness is almost worshipped.

The album title is thick with irony: you can feel the sweltering isolation in these songs, Orchard’s haunting vocals lingering longingly, sounding both bored and serene. The drum loop is often as regular as a heartbeat, as if craving the listener’s heightened awareness of it.

If you give yourself fully to the instrumental tautness though, there’s beauty to be found in the meditative ambience. Erasers invite their listeners to surrender to the stillness, if only for a brief moment.

To mark the release of their excellent album, Tone Deaf caught up with the pair as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about their life and music.

Erasers’ Constant Connection is out now via Fire Talk and Night School. They’ll also be embarking on an Australian tour in support of the album next month (see full dates at bottom).

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

How did your artist name come about?

It was a classic case of finishing our first recordings and needing to put a name to the project. We came up with the name after making a quick list, we resonated most with the name Erasers, then our debut EP came out the following week (back in 2009!).

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Imagine you are in your favourite landscape. There’s layers of sounds coming in and out, natural patterns, flourishes and rhythms you can follow or get lost in. You can focus or let it drift by. It’s usually slow and patient, immersive, moody, and the voice ebbs and flows throughout like an instrument.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

The themes of our songs have always been a little ambiguous. The way we make music is usually not centred around making songs about anything in particular, and the lyrics and voice are often the last addition to a song.

Inevitably, there’s always themes and words that resonate and influence our choices at the time of making the songs. So themes do arise naturally. Sentences and words are often repeated in our songs, they’re there almost as an offering to connect with or just as another layer of instrumentation and sound.

‘Constant Connection’ is the title track of this record. It’s about the innate human need for connection, especially in these weird and trying times. ‘Constant Connection’ was the first single from this album and probably the most poppy thing we’ve written to date.

It’s unusual to feel, but we’re really proud of this one and it’s always so catchy and joyous to play it live for other people. Our talented friend Duncan Wright made a film clip for this song, filmed in an industrial area around Perth with the backdrop of the iconic Perth sunset and ocean.

‘I Understand’ is the album opener. Water washes over a synth sequence, which is soon met with pulsating drums. The chanting vocals speak of power, fear and inner feelings, an apt sentiment of the discontent we feel at the current state of things in the world and in our country. Flourishes of synth, keys and guitar dance in and out of the song complementing one another.

‘Easy To See’ is the album closer, this is a brooding, beat-less, slow burner. Tinged with sorrow, and with a heavy quality to it, the track examines the perceivable effects of humanity’s impact on our environments. This was also the last song we wrote and recorded for this album. The film clip for this song was made by another Perth talent Lyndon Blue, featuring an abstract wash of mesmerising colours and textures.

What do you love about your hometown?

From a music scene perspective, we love the sense of community and the amount of quality of music made in this city, for a population of its size. Aside from that, we love the weather, we love being close to stunning beaches and having other amazing nature spots at close reach. Road trips in any direction offer a diversity of landscapes.

Career highlight so far?

The opportunity to play with acts we admire and musical heroes, like My Disco, Love Of Diagrams and Grouper. Also the human connection and sense of community you get while making and performing music; having someone really get the music you make and saying something heartfelt about it. Having strangers that become friends, take a punt on hosting you, cook for you and put you up for the night.









Fave non-music hobby?

Eating and drinking and obsessing over our dog Honey. We love food, beer and coffee. You’ll often find us making pizza dough from scratch, or discussing our next meal over a hot cuppa.

What’s on your dream rider?

Pizza, a tasty ale and a pre-show therapy dog to pat!

Dream music collaboration?

Pauline Anna Strom.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully still making music and art, living somewhere nearby some good nature or hiking spots. Hopefully happy and healthy and creatively flourishing.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

We’re too awkward for karaoke.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Supermarket shopping.









Erasers Constant Connection Australia Tour

May 12th

The Cave Inn, Meanjin/Brisbane, QLD

May 13th

Tanswell’s Hotel, Yeddonba/Beechworth, VIC

May 14th

Nighthawks, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC

May 15th

Rosny Barn, Nipaluna/Hobart, TAS

May 19th

Oxford Arts Factory Gallery Bar, Eora/Sydney, NSW

May 21st

Ainslie Arts Centre, Ngunnawal/Canberra, ACT

May 22nd

Railway Institute Hall, Thurrural/Thirroul, NSW

June 18th

The Rechabite, Boorloo/Perth, WA