Eric Clapton has seemingly criticized the official COVID response with his new single, ‘This Has Gotta Stop’.

Clapton has been an outspoken critic of government measures enacted amid the COVID pandemic, taking umbrage with the vaccine mandate and lockdowns. His frustration came to a head last November with his collaboration with Van Morrison on the anti-lockdown track ‘Stand And Deliver.’

His latest track, ‘This Has Gotta Stop,’ seems to address the COVID safety laws recommended by health officials.

“I can’t take this BS any longer, It’s gone far enough, You want to claim my soul, you’ll have to come and break down this door,” Clapton sings. “I knew that something was going on wrong, When you started laying down the law, I can’t move my hands, I break out in sweat.”

Listen to ‘This Has Gotta Stop’ by Eric Clapton

Last month, Eric Clapton released a statement saying that he reserves “the right” to cancel performances at venues where proof of COVID vaccination is required for audience members.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021,” Clapton wrote in response to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that vaccine passes will be mandatory to enter nightclubs and other venues. “I feel honor bound to make an announcement of my own.

“I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, the Cream guitarist delved into the “disastrous” side-effects he experienced after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“My hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks,” Clapton shared. “I feared I would never play again, (I suffer from peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle.) But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone…”

Clapton continued: “I continue to tread the path of passive rebellion and try to tow the line in order to be able to actively love my family, but it’s hard to bite my tongue with what I now know.”