Eric Clapton has doubled down on his anti-vax sentiment, releasing a statement saying that he reserves “the right” to cancel performances at venues where proof of covid vaccination is required for audience members.

Clapton released a statement today in response to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that vaccine passes will be mandatory to enter nightclubs and other venues.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021,” Clapton said. “I feel honor bound to make an announcement of my own.

“I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

His statement was accompanied by a link to Clapton’s anti-lockdown collaborative anthem with Van Morrison, ‘Stand and Deliver’, released at the tail end of last year.

“Is this a sovereign nation / Or just a police state? / You better look out, people / Before it gets too late” the duo sing on the deranged ditty. “Magna Carta, Bill of Rights / The constitution, what’s it worth?”

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, the Cream guitarist delved into the “disastrous” side-effects he experienced after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“My hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks,” Clapton shared. “I feared I would never play again, (I suffer from peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle.) But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone…”

Clapton continued: “I continue to tread the path of passive rebellion and try to tow the line in order to be able to actively love my family, but it’s hard to bite my tongue with what I now know.”