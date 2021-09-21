Eric Clapton has been vocal about his strong anti vaxx stance for some time now. He’s publically stated that he refuses to play shows where proof of vaccine is required and has seemingly written two songs criticising the world’s handling of COVID.

However, the singer seems to have quietly backtracked on his stance, as he played at an arena on the weekend that has a vaccine mandate.

On Saturday night, Clapton performed at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, which is a multi-purpose indoor arena in Lousiana. Smoothie King Center’s website says that all ticket holders aged 12 or over and staff members must have at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose and wear a maks at all times when not eating or drinking.

In July of this year, Clapton released a statement saying that he reserves “the right” to cancel shows where vaccines are required. He released the statement in light of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing that vaccine passes will be mandatory to enter nightclubs and other venues in England.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021,” Clapton said. “I feel honor bound to make an announcement of my own.

“I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show,” Clapton said in his statement.

Despite what appears to be an anti-vaxx stance, Clapton did actually get the full double dose of AstraZeneca vaccine. The singer claims he had severe side effects, including frozen limbs.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days, I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one…,” Clapton has said about his vaccination experience.

“About six weeks later I was offered and took the second AZ shot, but with a little more knowledge of the dangers,” he continued. “Needless to say the reactions were disastrous, my hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks, I feared I would never play again, (I suffer with peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle.) But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone….”

Regardless of his view on COVID-19 vaccines, Clapton went ahead with his show at Smoothie King Center, which was scheduled well ahead of time.

Watch ‘This Has Gotta Stop’ by Eric Clapton: