Korean-American singer songwriter Eric Nam has announced his ‘There and Back Again’ world tour is hitting Australia and New Zealand in 2022.

The Oceania leg of his massive world tour will kick off at The Tivoli, Brisbane, head to Melbourne’s Forum and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, before finishing off at Auckland’s Powestation (see full dates below).

Nam’s tour is in support of his upcoming all-English second album, There and Back Again, also due out in early 2022.

“I am so incredibly stoked to get back on the road and to do what I love the most, which is to perform on stage and to meet with my fans,” Nam said about his upcoming world tour. “For the first time, I’ll be joined by a live band, reunited with my incredible dancers/crew, and playing a brand new album. I can’t wait to see you all and put on an unforgettable tour.”

Named GQ Korea’s Man of the Year 2016 and one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 2017 in Asia, Nam is an artist not to miss. He’s one of the most extensively touring solo Asian acts globally, and is also the co-founder and creative director at DIVE Studios.

His debut album, Before We Begin, charted at number 23 on Korea’s Gaon Music Chart. Nam accompanied the announcement of There and Back Again with the release of his new single ‘Any Other Way’.

In a press release, he described the song as depicting “moments in our lives where we feel incredible conviction and security in what we feel, believe, and love.” It was the second taste of his upcoming album, following ‘I Don’t Know You Anymore’.

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Asia Pop Observer or the Live Music Observer.

Eric Nam world tour Australia and New Zealand dates 2022

Tickets on sale now: livenation.com.au

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, July 1st

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, July 4th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, July 5th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, July 9th

Check out ‘Any Other Way’ by Eric Nam: