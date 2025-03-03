Esoteric Music Festival will go ahead as planned this long weekend.

Reps for the festival confirmed late Monday, March 3rd that, following “overwhelming community support,” the local Buloke Shire Council has voted in favour of presenting the event this long weekend in Donald, Victoria, as planned.

The council’s vote tonight brought to an end the guessing game on Esoteric’s viability this year, following reports that the show would not go on due to health and safety concerns and permit issues.

According to a spokesperson for festival organiser Sam Goldsmith, the requisite planning permit was submitted back in September 2024, and gets rubber stamped just days out from showtime.

“We are so grateful for the local groundswell, the Buloke Shire Council and our beloved Esoteric community for their support in making it happen,” Goldsmith said.

Set for March 7th-11th, this year marks the 8th edition for the Esoteric Music Festival.

“Ensuring festival goers are safe is our number one priority and we have demonstrated for the better part of a decade our competency as a safe, compliant, and well-run festival,” Goldsmith adds. “Now that we have Council planning approval, the festival build can progress, and the site will be ready for festival goers on Thursday when gates open and the party begins.”

More than 7,000 partygoers are expected to visit the festival site this weekend. Tickets, organisers say, are nearly sold-out.

The domestic festivals landscape has experienced another brutal season. As previously reported, Souled Out cancelled its entire 2025 run just days out from the events last week while major events such as Splendour in the Grass and Groovin the Moo will also not be going ahead this year.

“We continue to work closely with Buloke Shire Council and the relevant authorities on making this a sustainable event for future years,” reads a statement from Esoteric.

Established in 2017, Esoteric is said to inject more than $15 million into regional tourism in the state, the local community of Donald and surrounds.