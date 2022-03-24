2022 is shaping up to be a big one for Sydney punk outfit Ess-Em, and after numerous stellar singles, they’ve unveiled their third album, Support What You Love.

Having formed by numerous well-established names within Australia’s vibrant punk scene close to a decade ago, Ess-Em wasted no time setting themselves apart from the rest of their contemporaries. Sharing catchy, piano-driven songs backed by trombone, double bass, acoustic guitar, and drums, the group’s lyrical focus ranged from the likes of climate change and cosmic existentialism to finding loose change and spending time with pets.

Having released their self-titled album in 2015 before sharing their Plan B EP in 2018, it’s been a few years between drinks for the group, and needless to say, they’ve been ready to get right back into things once again.

Unveiling the likes of ‘Turn The Wheel’ back in February, their latest record has been a long time coming, and showcases the pure power and energy of the group.

“[It’s] a collection of hard hitting, emotional, funny, powerful folk-punk ditties that explore the themes of environmental and societal collapse, resilience and self-determination,” explain Ess-Em, “As well as intergenerational disconnection vs. your connection to your local music scene and how, at the end of the day, we all should support what we love.”

“These 10 songs were written between 2018-2021,” they add. “The first five tracks were recorded at Def Wolf Studios live as a full band, over one weekend, in the pre-COVID Spring of September 2019, the last five tracks were recorded in the same fashion during mid-lockdown in the Spring of October 2020.”

Having recruited the likes of Pete Porker of The Porkers, Nina McCann of Hightime, and Jay Whalley of Frenzal Rhomb for the video to ‘Turn The Wheel’, it’s clear that Ess-Em are a band who not only embrace the punk scene as it should be, but know exactly what it is to make songs that will resonate forever as iconic additions to the genre.

Ess-Em’s Support What You Love is out on Friday, March 25th, with pre-orders available now.

Check out Ess-Em’s Support What You Love: