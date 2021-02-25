Get the latest K-pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox

The ‘nuna’ is back! K-pop star Jessi has announced that she’s got new music incoming in March. So, yeah, we’re already freaking.

K-pop’s baddest bitch is going to be back soon, so we better prepare. K-pop star Jessi has been confirmed to make a comeback in March with new music.

While we don’t know what we’re getting yet, we do have a date: March 17th. The announcement was made earlier today by Jessi’s agency, P Nation, founded by ‘Gangnam Style’ behemoth PSY.

This will be Jessi’s first solo comeback since last year’s EP Nuna, which spawned her first top-ten single — and her highest charting solo track to date — in Korea, ‘NUNU NANA’.

An anthemic single exalting her status as the baddest ‘Nuna’ — the term of endearment used for older women by men — ‘NUNU NANA’ catapulted Jessi into the spotlight, helping her reinvent herself musically and artistically. Not to mention the viral Tiktok challenge it birthed, with the entire K-pop industry joining in on the shenanigans.

Jessi continued her winning streak by making a special appearance on the temporary group Refund Sisters. Formed under the gamut of the reality show How Do You Play?, the Refund Sisters brought together four of K-pop’s most revered artists: Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, Hwasa (from MAMAMOO), and Jessi herself.

For Jessi and Hyori, however, this wasn’t the first time they had appeared on screen together: Hyori also made an appearance in the music video for ‘NUNU NANA’.

Refund Sisters released ‘Don’t Touch Me’ as their debut single, another chart-topping track for the America-born rapper. Last year, she was also seen on ‘Who Dat B’, her first single under P Nation, and ‘Drip’, on which she teamed up with Korean-American hip-hop giant Jay Park. The latter reached No. 16 on the Billboard World Songs Chart.

Check out ‘NUNU NANA’ by Jessi: