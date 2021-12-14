SBS Australia today announced the final four of 10 contestants vying for the chance to represent Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

Seann Miley Moore, Voyager, Charley & Jude York were announced as finalists this morning.

They will join Andrew Lambrou, G-Nat!on, Isaiah, Jaguar Jonez, Paulini and Sheldon Riley on the Gold Coast in February.

SBS also announced a competition to find an 11th competitor from the general public via a TikTok competition.

The TikTok Wildcard Artist contest via #EurovisionAustralia is open for submissions from today until Sunday 16 January 2022.

Entries can be submitted by individuals or groups of up to six, and there are no limits on the number of video entries per artist.

All of the details can be found on the SBS website.

The members Perth prog/pop quintet Voyager were stoked to be announced as part of the competition today.

Frontman Danny Estrin is a self-confessed Eurovision fanatic, as well as an award-winning multilingual lawyer and, of course musician.

“Eurovision is the greatest show on earth, so getting a chance to represent Western Australia and to showcase our keytar driven brand of heavy music is one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities to ever come our way,” he said.

“So thank you Australia for giving us the opportunity to take you on a Voyage with us in what has been a lifelong dream.”

Eurovision – Australia Decides will be hosted by Joel Creasy and Myf Warhurst, with a special appearance by KEiiNO.

“We can’t wait to perform during Eurovision – Australia Decides, as the first stop of our Australian tour,” the Norwegian fan favourites said.

“To be guest-starring in this impressive line-up of artists is a true honour, and we promise to put on a show that will bring back memories of 2019 and turn them into an epic moment of 2022.”

Tickets to the events on February 25th and 26th are available now.