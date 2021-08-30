Content Warning: This article about Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Last week Kanye West invited Marilyn Manson and DaBaby on stage at his third and final Donda listening event.

As the event got underway, there was one moment that ultimately became one of the biggest talking points of the evening, that being the fact that some of the most troubled artists today were front and centre.

Turns out both Manson and DaBaby feature on West’s Donda album, on the song ‘Jail pt 2’, a rendition of ‘Jail’ which features Francis and the Lights and JAY-Z.

It’s not out of character for West to be taking a stance for whatever he believes in and here the message is clear. He’s backing in Manson and DaBaby because he doesn’t believe they should be cancelled.

Following the event and the song’s release, one of Manson’s accusers, Evan Rachel Wood took her own stance which many have perceived as her response.

On Saturday night at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood, Wood took to the stage to sing an impromptu rendition of New Radicals’ ‘You Give What You Get’, as reported by TMZ.

Wood shared a video of the performance via her Instagram, along with a caption which reads, “For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don’t give up.”

The allegations against Manson began to unravel late last year, when Wood claimed that Manson had forced her to perform “sick rituals”, where she was “tied up and being beaten and told unspeakable things”.

