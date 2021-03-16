Evanescence is set to unveil a brand new five-volume fantasy series, Echoes From The Void, based on stories drawn from the band’s songs.

The first instalment is based on the band’s recent singles ‘Better Without You’ and ‘Wasted On You’, taken from their forthcoming record The Bitter Truth.

Penned by Carrie Lee South and Blake Northcott with illustrations by Abigail Larson and Kelly McKernan. The novel will be sold as a comic book, limited to 3,000 copies per edition. The first issue is available to pre-order now and will be shipped out in June.

“I am so excited about this project series,” Evanescence singer Amy Lee said. “The possibilities are endless. Collaborating across art forms like this is so unique, and it’s been fascinating to see how many different lives a song can have, like alternate realities. I look forward to working on this throughout the year and am so honored to break open this new world for our music.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INCENDIUM (@incendiumonline)

The Bitter Truth, Evanescence’s first new record in ten years, is set to be released on March 26th.

In an interview with Meltdown for Detroit’s WRIF radio station back in September, Amy Lee delved into admitted there were “lots of reasons” for the delay on the records release.

“I like to have an open mind about what I can be and what I can do in life,” she said at the time.

“I love the music I’ve made with this band, and there are times that I have been more excited about it and passionate about it and in love with and wanting to pour into it than others. Sometimes you have to get away from it. It’s such a full saturation,” she explained.

“The way that our cycles have always gone, really — it started to change now; we found a way to really break it up — that is all you can do for that however many years period of your life with each cycle. Between writing the music and everything that goes along with that, to then going on tour and all the amazing stuff that goes along with that, and releasing the album, and promoting the album, and then at the end of it, I’m always, like, ‘I quit’ — almost every time.”