To coincide with their opening sets for Metallica’s stadium tour this November, Evanescence have announced some Australian headline shows of their own.

The US band have locked in three intimate shows in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney. Check out all of the dates below.

Evanescence were last in Australia in 2023 where they celebrated the 20th anniversary of their seminal debut album, Fallen.

Released in 2003, Fallen became one of the biggest albums of the 2000s, earning Amy Lee and co. five nominations at the 2004 Grammy Awards, winning Best Hard Rock Performance and best New Artist.

Fallen hit the top 10 on charts across the globe, including in Australia and the UK, and went on to sell 10 million copies in the US alone and over 17 million copies worldwide.

More recently, singer Amy Lee teamed up with pop star Halsey for the single “Hand That Feeds”, which was featured in the John Wick universe film, Ballerina.

General public tickets go on sale from 10am local time on Friday, September 12th. Click here for more details.

EVANESCENCE 2025 HEADLINE TOUR

Thursday, October 30th

Metro City, Perth

Friday, November 7th

170 Russell, Melbourne

Friday, November 14th

Metro Theatre, Sydney